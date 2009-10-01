Primetime Ratings: ABC Comedies Fall From Premieres But Stay Solid

As expected, a number of last week's highly-anticipated premieres dipped from their opening night numbers, but none suffered a perilous fall Wednesday night. ABC's Modern Family and Cougar Town won the 9 p.m. and 9:30 half hours respectively, while Fox's Glee stayed in third, behind ABC and CBS' Criminal Minds.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance won the 8 p.m. hour with a 2.7/8. ABC was next at 2.3/7. The network aired the series premiere of Hank at 8; it finished second with a 2.2/7. At 8:30, the premiere of The Middle scored a 2.5/7, also good for second. CBS and NBC tied for third at 2.1/6. CBS charted a 2.0/6 at 8 for New Adventures of Old Christine, and a 2.3/7 at 8:30 for Gary Unmarried. Christine averaged a 2.3/7 for its debut Sept. 23, while Gary dipped slightly from its 2.4/7 debut. America's Next Top Model on the CW was fifth Wednesday night with a 1.5/5.

Modern Family came in at 3.7/10 from 9-9:30, after starting last week with a 4.3/12. The show dropped to 9.9 million viewers, down by nearly 3 million from its debut. Cougar Town won the 9:30 half hour with a 3.6/9, down from its debut of 4.3/11. 9.1 million people tuned in to Cougar Town, a drop of 2.3 million from its debut. On the hour, ABC's 3.7/10 edged out CBS' 3.6/10 for Criminal Minds, which was first in the hour in viewers with 13.6 million. The show dropped from last week's 4.2/11, and lost nearly two million viewers week-to-week. Fox's Glee was next at 3.2/9; it charted a 3.0/8 last week. It rose in viewers week-to-week by about 700,000. NBC was fourth at 2.5/7 for Law & Order: SVU. The CW's Melrose Place rerun came in at 0.5/1.

CSI: NY took over at 10 p.m. with a 3.2/9 and 12.9 million viewers. The show dropped from last week's 4.0/11 and 14.5 million viewers. ABC's Eastwick came in at 2.4/7, falling from 3.0/8 last Wednesday. The Jay Leno Show earned a third-place 1.9/5.

CBS and Fox tied for first on the night at 3.0/8. CBS led in viewers with 11.2 million. ABC was third with a 2.8/8. NBC was next at 2.1/6. The CW finished fifth with a 1.0/3.