Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split Win

ABC and CBS were the top scorers in Thursday prime, both networks posting a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That was better than the 1.0/4 that NBC put up.



ABC saw some growth in its Thursday dramas thanks in part to it Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder crossover. Grey’s Anatomy was a flat 2.0, while Scandal was up 18% to 1.3 and How to Get Away With Murder grew 38% to 1.1.



On CBS, Big Bang Theory was down 11% to 2.5 and Young Sheldon down 9% to 2.1, before Mom scored a 1.5 and Life in Pieces a 1.1. The latter two were off a tenth of a point, as was drama SWAT at 0.9.



On NBC, Superstore was down 9% to 1.0 and A.P. Bio did a 0.8, off a tenth from its sneak peek, when it had a Will & Grace lead-in. Will & Grace was off a tenth at 1.1 and a second A.P. Bio did a 0.7. Chicago Fire finished prime for NBC up a tenth of a point at 1.1.



Fox was at 0.7/3, with Gotham at a flat 0.8 and the premiere of Showtime at the Apollo at 0.6.



The CW did a 0.5/2, with Supernatural at 0.6 and Arrow at 0.4, both shows flat.



Univision was at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.4/2.