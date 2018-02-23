ABC Says Spots Sold Out for 90th Oscar Broadcast

ABC said it has sold out all of the commercial inventory for the broadcast of the 90thAcademy Awards, the early the network has sold out its Oscar ads.

The price for spots was up in the high single digits, according to the network.

Advertisers on the Oscar’s to air March 4, include “proud” sponsors AT&T, Cadillac, Google, Rolex, Samsung and Walmart and participating sponsors AARP, bubly, Discover Card, Disney Parks, Ferrero, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, MGM, Microsoft, Nest, Netflix, Nike, T-Mobile, Twitter, Verizon, Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney World.

“In addition to being the most highly viewed event that celebrates storytelling and excellence in film, The Oscars provides advertisers opportunities to engage with viewers in meaningful ways during a cultural moment they care about,” said Rita Ferro, President, Advertising Sales, Disney|ABC. “In celebration of the 90th Oscars, we worked alongside advertisers who developed custom creative – featuring female empowerment, inclusiveness and uplifting themes - that will be sure to resonate with our audience like never before.”



According to Kantar Media, last year's Oscars generated $128 million in revenue between the awards show and its red carpet coverage, making it the biggest ad sales day of the year for ABC.



Despite declining viewership, Kantar expects ad rates to rise with 30-second spots potentially topping $2 million. Last year, spots cost an average of $1.91 million, up 11%.



ABC says this year’s show will have a record number of categories represented, including apparel, auto, beverage, insurance, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, fine jewelry, financial, technology, telecom, tourism, restaurants and retail.

The Oscars, produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, The Oscars: All Access live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Oscar.com.