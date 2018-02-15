BBCA’s ‘Dirk Gently’ Grabs Most Attention in 4Q: Study

The most engaging primetime show in the fourth quarter was BBC America’sDirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, according to a new report from research company TVision Insights.

TVision employs computer-vision technology to measure real 24/7 eyes-on-screen attention by its opt-in panel of viewers.

Following Dirk Gently, which recorded a 189.5 attention index, were Travel’s Food Paradise (181.3) and Lifetime’s Dance Moms (179.6).

The most attention-getting shows on broadcast were NBC’s The Wall, with a 138.2 attention index; Fox’s The Mick (134); and CBS’s 9JKL (131.4).

TVision noted that cable shows get higher attention index scores because their audiences are more likely to be composed of viewers who have intentionally sought out niche programming that aligns with their personal interests.

For the full year, the most engaging broadcast shows were NBC”s Running Wild With BearGrylls andEmerald City, CBS’s Me, Myself and I, Fox’s SuperHuman and CBS’s 9JKL.

The top cable shows for the full year were Travel’s Food Paradise, E!’s Botched, AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies; Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid and TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Among broadcast TV’s fall premieres, the most attention getting shows were NBC’s Great News, Fox’s The Mick and ABC’s Modern Family, according to TVision.

In looking at the fall premieres, TVision noted that The Mick and Modern Family both had high levels of co-viewing, which meant the fact that there were many people in the room did not prevent viewers from paying attention to the program.

"Fox’s debut was co-viewed in almost 30% of households The Mick and generated more attention than all but one other fall season premiere,” said Dan Schiffman, chief research officer at TVision Insights.

“While co-viewing can be perceived to decrease overall attention, in the case of top-performing premieres like The Mick, families engaged with the content together. High attention in this co-viewing environment is a strong testament to breakthrough content,” he said.

Among networks, NBC was tops at being able to generate primetime attention, followed by CBS, ABC and Fox.

TVision also looked at advertising on TV.

The most attention-getting primetime TV commercials were a Chick fil-A catering commercial called ESPN Halftime Report, a spot for Robitussin CF Max Severe called Elevator and Warner Home Entertainment’s spot for Justice League.

The top attention-grabbing brands were Wish (a clothing retailer), Aflac, Marshalls and the UPS Store.

Households with incomes below $40,000 paid the most attention to TV and ads in the fourth quarter. Higher income households paid the least attention to ads and TV.

Households with viewers age 55 and up paid significantly more attention to TV than millennials and younger generations, TVision said.