Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Give Nielsen Five

The combination of strong ratings performances for Grey's Anatomy and CSI, and world-beating number from Without a Trace, plus a solid performance from Survivor, led to the unusual occurrence of two networks averaging at least a 5 rating in primetime Thursday in the key 18-49 demo.

According to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, ABC was the victor with a 5.8 rating/15 share and Grey's was the top-rated show at a 7.9/18.

CBS was second with a 5/13, led by CSI's 6.4/15 up against Grey's. Without a Trace was close behind thanks to a "crossover" episode that dovetailed with CSI and essentially retained all of the former's autience (6.3/17). Survivor also did well, with a 4.8/13 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., building from a 4.4 to a 5.2 rating from its first to second half-hours.

NBC was third with a 3.5/9, topped by a 4.3/10 for The Office from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Fox was fourth with a 2.4/6 for two hours’ worth of people trying to be smarter than fifth graders and trying not to forget the lyrics, with the latter more successful than the former.

The CW was fifth, with another strong showing from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. -- it came in second Wednesday night in the time period with America’s Next Top Model. This time, it was Smallville, which was last in its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period, but with a respectable 1.8/5.