Primetime Ratings: ABC Best of Sunday-Night Bunch

ABC was the winner on viewed Sunday night, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers for the 18-49 demo.

ABC averaged a 3.7/9, led by Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which was the night's top show by far with a 5.1/13 for its two hours from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fox was second with a 2.8/7 thanks to its lineup of animated sitcoms. Family Guy was the second-highest-rated show of the night with a 3.8/9, even though that was the only one of its four animated shows to be in repeats on the night.

CBS was third on the night with a 2.3/6 thanks to 60 Minutes, which averaged a 2.7/7. The network averaged a 2.2/6 for its two-hour Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, The Russell Girl.

NBC usually does very well with its Sunday-night sports, but then again, it is usually the National Football League. It was skating on some thin ratings ice with its National Figure Skating Championships, however, managing only a 0.8/2 for its two hours of toe loops and fancy footwork from the men.

NBC was in fourth place at a 1.5/4, even though it won from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with the second hour of its Guinness Book of World Records special (2.6/7).

The CW averaged a 0.4/1.