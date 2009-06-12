Primetime Ratings: ABC Back on Top With Overtime NBA Finals Battle

Game 4 of the NBA Finals, an overtime victory for the Los Angeles Lakers, propelled ABC back into first place in the primetime ratings Thursday night. In the 9-10 p.m. hour the game hit its peak with a 4.8/14 rating and 12.5 million viewers tuning in.

ABC started the night in first with Jimmy Kimmel Live drawing a 3.2/11 followed by NBA Countdown pulling a 4.0/12 with 10.2 million viewers. The hour total was 3.6/12. NBC was second at 1.8/6 for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. A rerun of Bones on Fox drew a 1.6/5. Reruns of the New Adventures of Old Christine on CBS earned a 1.3/4. The CW was fifth at 0.5/2 with a Smallville rerun.

The first hour of the Lakers/Magic contest earned a 4.8/14 for ABC. Fox moved into second at 3.2/9 with So You Think You Can Dance, the highest-rated non-NBA programming of the night. CBS earned a 1.7/5 for a rerun of CSI. NBC came in at 1.4/4 with reruns of The Office (1.6/4) and 30 Rock (1.2/3). A rerun of Supernatural on the CW earned a 0.5/1.

The second hour of Game 4 of the Finals stayed at 4.8/14 for ABC, but dropped slightly in viewers to 11.9 million. CBS was second at 1.7/5 for a rerun of The Mentalist. NBC’s The Listener drew a 1.3/4.

For the night ABC was tops with a 4.4/13 and 11.3 million viewers. Fox was second at 2.4/7. CBS drew a 1.6/5. NBC was next at 1.5/4. The CW finished fifth at 0.5/1.