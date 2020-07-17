Primetime Ratings: ‘30 Rock’ Special Doesn’t Do Much on NBC

ABC and Univision both had the winning score in Thursday primetime. Both networks posted a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Tied for second were CBS, Fox and NBC, all at 0.3/2.

ABC had Holey Moley and Don’t at 0.5, Holey down 17% and Don’t off 29%. To Tell the Truth tallied a flat 0.4.

Univision had La Rosa De Guadalupe at 0.6, level with its last airing, then Medicos and Copa Por Mexico at 0.4. Medicos was flat.

On CBS it was repeats.

Fox had Celebrity Watch Party at 0.3 and the Labor of Love finale at 0.2, both level with last week.

NBC had 30 Rock: A One-Time Special at 0.4, which brought back the cast of the Tina Fey show for an upfront-themed episode. Repeats followed.

Telemundo scored a 0.2/2 and The CW a 0.1/1. Telemundo had Cennet at a flat 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 both down a tenth for a 0.2.

On The CW, the premiere of Killer Camp got a 0.1. A Masters of Illusion rerun followed.