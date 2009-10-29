Primetime Ratings: 19.5 million Watch Phillies vs. Yankees On Fox
Fox was as dominant as the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night. The
net easily took home the ratings race with its coverage of game one of
the World Series and was followed by a distant ABC, which continues to
see excellent traction on new laffer Modern Family.
According to
early time zone-adjusted Nielsens, the game drew a 6.3 rating in the
18-49 demo, with 19.5 million viewers watching. A share had yet to be
determined. Those numbers are the best opening game of the World Series since 2004's matchup between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinal.
ABC's Modern Family (3.7/9, 9.2m) is a bonafide hit
for the Alphabet, and has been an excellent lead-in for Cougar Town
(3.2/8, 7.5m). The two haven't been able to help 10 p.m. drama
Eastwick (1.8/5, 5m) all that much, but the witches tale was slightly
better than last week, mostly like because CBS offered a repeat of CSI: NY (2.2/6, 9/2m).
Actually, the Eye offered nothing but
reruns--New Adventures of Old Christine (1.6/5, 6.6m), Gary
Unmarried (1.7/5, 6.4m) and Criminal Minds (2.4/6, 9.7m)--but it
was still good enough to tie NBC for third.
In a battle of 8 p.m.
half-hour specials, NBC's Monsters vs. Aliens (2.2/6, 6.9m) defeated
ABC's Charlie Brown (2.0/6, 6.6m). Patricia Heaton starrer The
Middle, however, won the 8:30 slot with a 2.2/6, 6.6m.
The
baseball game was good for The CW. America's Next Top Model (1.6/4,
3.5m) had its best 18-34, 18-49 and total viewers for the season.
Preliminary 18-49 averages for the night: Fox, 5.7/15; ABC, 2.5, 6; NBC, 2.1/5; CBS, 2.1/5; Univision, 1.4/4; CW, 1.2/3.
In
total viewers: Fox, 17.7 million; CBS, 8.4 million; ABC, 6.6 million;
NBC, 6.4 million; Univision, 3.6 million; CW, 2.1 million.
Stuart Levine writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.
