Primetime Ratings: 17 Million Tune In To Masters, CBS Wins Sunday

A three-way sudden-death playoff at the Masters earned 17.1 million viewers Sunday night for CBS. The last half hour of Masters coverage, which saw Argentinian Angel Cabrera taking the Green Jacket, earned the night's top primetime rating with a 4.1/15, propelling CBS to an end-of-weekend win.

In the 7 p.m. hour CBS delivered a 3.3/12 rating with 14.7 million viewers with the Masters and 60 Minutes. ABC was next at 1.8/6 with America's Funniest Home Videos. NBC's Dateline was next at 1.3/4 with re-runs Fox's American Dad (0.8/3) and King of the Hill (1.4/5) averaging a 1.1/4. The CW was fifth at 0.2/1 for a re-run of Jericho.

CBS stayed on top at 8 with the end of 60 Minutes and The Amazing Race earning a 3.0/9 and 11.8 million in viewers. ABC was next at 2.5/7 with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Fox moved into third with re-runs of Simpsons (2.5/7) and King of the Hill (2.0/6) combining for a 2.1/6. NBC was just behind at 2.0/6 for the second hour of Dateline. 3 Strikes on the CW delivered a 0.3/1.

The second hour of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition took first place at 9 with a 3.4/9 and 10.7 million viewers. CBS dropped to a second-place 2.7/7 for the end of Amazing Race and Cold Case. NBC was third at 2.6/7 for the first hour of Celebrity Apprentice. Re-runs of Family Guy (2.5/7) and American Dad (2.1/5) delivered a 2.3/6. The CW finished fifth at 0.4/1 for the second hour of 3 Strikes.

The last hour of Celebrity Apprentice moved into first at 10 p.m. with a 3.3/9. CBS was second with the end of Cold Case followed by The Unit pulling a 2.6/7 but first in total viewers with 10.3 million. A re-run of Desperate Housewives earned a 1.5/4 for ABC.

On the night CBS won with a 2.9/8 and 11.8 million viewers. ABC and NBC tied for second at 2.3/7 followed by Fox with a 1.8/5. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1.