Primetime Overnight Ratings: ABC on Top

ABC danced to the music of No. 1 Tuesday night, scoring a 5.7 rating/15 share on the strength of an hour and a half of Dancing With the Stars, which increased each half-hour from a 6.3/18 to a 7.8/20 to an 8.4/21. It was the highest-rated program of the night on any network.

Meanwhile, ABC also premiered new William Shatner-hosted game show Show Me the Money. Its hour and a half debut, however, had the opposite ratings results of Dancing; it decreased each half-hour, from a 4.8/12 to a 4.0/11 to a 2.9/8.

Fox took second place for the night, earning a 4.1/11 for Standoff and House.

At No. 3, NBC earned a 3.6/9 for Friday Night Lights, Law and Order: CI and Law & Order:SVU.

CBS was close behind with a 3.5/9. Its new Dr. show, 3 Lbs, did not get the best diagnosis: It only earned a 2.8/8 against the last hour of Show Me the Money (3.5/10) and SVU (5.3/15).

The CW earned a 1.6/4 for Gilmore Girls (2.0/5) and Veronica Mars (1.2/3).