Primetime Looks at Tsunami

ABC will devote Wednesday night's episode of Primetime to coverage of the devastating tsunami in South Asia with a special, Tsunami: Wave of Destruction.

The 10 p.m. episode, hosted by Charlie Gibson, will focus on the tsunami’s precipitating event--an undersea earthquake--the relief efforts in the region, and the science behind tsunamis, in addition to looking back at other natural disasters.

Live reports will come from ABC News correspondents Mark Litke in Thailand and Nick Watt in Sri Lanka.

