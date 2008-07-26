Primetime Emmys: Reality Nominees to Host Awards Show
By B&C Staff
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is expected Monday to name not one but five hosts of the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards: this year’s nominees for outstanding reality host.
Project Runway’s Heidi Klum, American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest, Deal or No Deal’s Howie Mandel, Survivor’s Jeff Probst and Dancing with the Stars’ Tom Bergeron, who were nominated for the new Emmy category, will co-host ABC's awards broadcast Sunday, Sept. 21.
