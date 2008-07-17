Primetime Emmys: John Adams, 30 Rock, Mad Men Lead Nominations
By B&C Staff
HBO miniseries John Adams led the nominations for the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday morning in Los Angeles, picking up 23 nods in total, including outstanding miniseries and nominations for lead and supporting actors.
NBC comedy 30 Rock and AMC drama Mad Men followed with 17 and 16 nominations, respectively, including nods for top series and lead actors.
ABC rookie comedy Pushing Daisies also had a strong showing, receiving 12 nominations, including outstanding lead actor (Lee Pace), supporting actress (Kristin Chenoweth), directing and writing.
While the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognized a number of broadcast series that have been nominated previously, including Fox's House, NBC's Law & Order: SVU and ABC's Lost and Boston Legal, the nominations were marked by a strong showing among basic-cable series.
The line-up for lead actress in a drama was dominated by cable series FX's Damages (Glenn Close) and TNT's The Closer (Kyra Sedgwick) and Saving Grace (Holly Hunter). And in addition to the multiple nods for Mad Men, AMC's other new original, Breaking Bad, grabbed a nomination for lead actor in a drama for Bryan Cranston, among others.
This year’s Emmy nominations were notable for the absence of HBO’s The Sopranos, which routinely picked up nods across several categories during its eight-year run. However, HBO dominated the miniseries and made-for-TV movie categories apart from John Adams with Recount and Bernard and Doris.
The nominations also featured a new category, outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program, for which American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest and Project Runway’s Heidi Klum were nominated, among others.
DRAMA SERIES:
BostonLegal, ABC
Damages, FX
Dexter, Showtime
House, Fox
Lost, ABC
Mad Men, AMC
COMEDY SERIES:
Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO
Entourage, HBO
The Office, NBC
30 Rock, NBC
Two and a Half Men, CBS
ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES:
Gabriel Byrne, In Treatment
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Michael C. Hall, Dexter
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Hugh Laurie, House
James Spader, BostonLegal
ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES:
Sally Field, Brothers & Sisters
Glenn Close, Damages
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Holly Hunter, Saving Grace
Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer
ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES:
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Tony Shalhoub, Monk
Lee Pace, Pushing Daisies
Steve Carell, The Office
Charlie Sheen, Two and a Half Men
ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES:
Christina Applegate, Samantha Who?
America Ferrera, Ugly Betty
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, New Adventures of Old Christine
Mary-Louise Parker, Weeds
