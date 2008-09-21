Primetime Emmys: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Cable Ready for Emmy Spotlight

Basic cable shows like AMC's Mad Men and FX's Damages are the stars of the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards, while the broadcast networks are struggling to keep up. But honoring shows with smaller audiences could further shrink Emmy viewership.>>>

Can the Emmys Get Its Mojo Back?

For the first time in its 60-year history, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will present an Emmy Award for outstanding reality host. Also for the first time, the five nominees for that category will be co-hosting when The 60th Primetime Emmy Awards is broadcast on ABC Sept. 21 -- an idea that Ken Ehrlich, the awards show's executive producer, is happy to take credit for, sorta.>>>

Exclusive: Kimmel Gets Pre-Emmy Slot

In the latest sign of its commitment to building Jimmy Kimmel into a franchise, ABC will air another primetime special from the late-night host, this time on Emmy Awards night.>>>

John Adams, Mad Men Lead Creative Arts Emmy Awards

HBO’s John Adams picked up eight Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday, helping the pay cable channel to lead the evening with 16 awards overall. AMC rookie drama Mad Men took home four statues, while NBC comedy 30 Rock won three.>>>

LG to Star at Emmys

LG Electronics announced that its HD plasma and LCD flat-panel displays will play a major role during the telecast of the 60th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs live from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles Sunday from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. (EST) on ABC.>>>

McKay to Be Honored at News & Documentary Emmys

The late Jim McKay will be honored at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ News & Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony.>>>

Al Jazeera Nabs First News Emmy Nod

Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based news network, received its first International Emmy Award nominations, which were announced Wednesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.>>>

Primetime Emmys: Reality Nominees to Host Awards Show

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is expected Monday to name not one but five hosts of the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards: this year’s nominees for outstanding reality host.>>>

Lifetime Achievement Emmys for Schieffer, Burns, Russert

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will give Lifetime Achievement Awards to CBS correspondent and Face the Nation host Bob Schieffer, PBS documentarian Ken Burns and the late Tim Russert, the acclaimed Meet the Press host and resident NBC political wizard who passed away in June.>>>

ATAS: Basic-Cable Boom Could Hurt Emmy Ratings

The explosion of basic-cable Emmy Award nominations July 17 may be a new development in the industry, but it could mean ratings troubles for this year’s Emmy Awards telecast Sept. 21.>>>

Primetime Emmys: Nominations ‘Validating’ for Cable Programmers

The nominations for the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards arrived Thursday morning ushering in waves of validation for producers, directors and network executives.>>>

Primetime Emmys: John Adams, 30 Rock, Mad Men Lead Nominations

HBO miniseries John Adams led the nominations for the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday morning in Los Angeles, picking up 23 nods in total, including outstanding miniseries and nominations for lead and supporting actors.>>>