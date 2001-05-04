Primetime cable sees steady growth

Cable TV's primetime audience in April has grown steadily the last seven years from 13.7 million homes in 1994 to 26.1 million in 2001, according to Nielsen research data. Average primtime delivery has nearly doubled, while ratings and share have also grown, the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau reported. Primetime ratings for April grew by 2.1 million homes from April 2000 to the same month this year, the second-largest one-year increase during the seven-year span. - John Higgins