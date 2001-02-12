PrimeTime 24 owes NFL $2.6 million

A federal judge in New York ruled late last week that satellite TV carrier PrimeTime 24 must pay the National Football League $2.6 million in damages for transmitting NFL games to Canada without permission.

The ruling resolves the matter almost three years after the NFL first filed its complaint in the U.S,. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court ruled in 1999 that PrimeTime 24's actions violated copyright law, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld that ruling in April 2000. A trial was held in October 2000 to determine the amount of damages.

PrimeTime 24 also has been held responsible by courts in Miami and North Carolina for transmitting local broadcast signals to households that could receive the signals over the air, also in violation of copyright law. - Paige Albiniak