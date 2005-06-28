Prime Time Wins Biz News Kudo

ABC News' Prime Time new mag was the television winner of the Gerald Loeb Award for business journalism.

Its winning entry in the Television Deadline category--for exemplary coverage of breaking news--was actually a four-month investigative piece, Money for Nothing, about a health care scam. Cited for the story were Chris Cuomo, Shelley Ross, Bob Lange, Thomas Berman and Jack Pyle.

Ironically, there was no award given out this year for investigative reporting, with the panel of judges, including CNN's Lou Dobbs, choosing not to select finalists or a winner, though it was not clear whether that was for a lack of entries that forced or a dearth of quality enterprise business reporting that forced the melding of categories.

A spokeswoman for UCLA's Anderson School of Management, which administers the awards, was not available for comment

The awards, named after the late founding partner of E.F. Hutton, were given out Monday night in New York.

