Prime Time Showdown: Update

With the five networks having unveiled their fall prime time lineups for 2006-07, here is a look at the daily competitive schedule for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW. New shows are in bold.



Sunday

7 p.m.

ABC: America's Funniest Home Videos

CBS: 60 Minutes

Fox: Football overrun/comey reruns

NBC: Football Night in America

The CW: Everybody Hates Chris/7:30 All of Us



8 p.m.

ABC: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

CBS: The Amazing Race

Fox: The Simpsons/8:30 American Dad

NBC: NFL Sunday Night Football/Post-NFL season: America's Got Talent

The CW: Girlfriends/The Game

9 p.m.

ABC: Desperate Housewives

CBS: Cold Case

Fox: Family Guy

NBC: NFL Sunday Night Football/Post-NFL season: The Apprentice

The CW: Americas Next Top Model (repeat)

10 p.m.

ABC: Brothers and Sisters

CBS: Without a Trace

Fox: The War At Home

NBC: NFL Sunday Night Football: Post-NFL season: Raines

Monday

8 p.m.

ABC: Wife Swap

CBS: How I Met Your Mother/8:30 The Class

Fox: Prison Break

NBC: Deal or No Deal

The CW: Seventh Heaven

9 p.m.

ABC: The Bachelor/9:30 Supernanny

CBS: Two and a Half Men/9:30: The New Adventures of Old Christine

Fox: Vanished

NBC: Heroes

The CW: Runaway

10 p.m.

ABC: What About Brian

CBS: CSI: Miami

NBC: Medium

Tuesday

8 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars/Midseason: Set for the Rest of Your Life

CBS: NCIS

Fox: Standoff

NBC: Friday Night Lights

The CW: Gilmore Girls

9 p.m.

ABC: Let's Rob.../8:30: Help Me Help You

CBS: The Unit

Fox: House

NBC: Kidnapped

The CW: Veronic Mars

10 p.m.

ABC: Boston Legal

CBS: Smith

NBC: Law & Order: SVU



Wednesday

8 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars/Midseason: George Lopez/According to Jim

CBS: Jericho

Fox: Bones

NBC: The Biggest Loser

The CW: America's Next Top Model

9 p.m.

ABC: Lost

CBS: Criminal Minds

Fox: Justice

NBC: Twenty Good Years/30 Rock

The CW: One Tree Hill

10 p.m.

ABC: The Nine

CBS: CSI: NY

NBC: Law & Order



Thursday

8 p.m.

ABC: Big Day/Notes From the Underbelly

CBS: Survivor

Fox: 'til Death/8:30 Happy Hour

NBC: My Name Is Earl/The Office

The CW: Smallville

9 p.m.

ABC: Grey's Anatomy

CBS: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Fox: The O.C.

NBC: Studio 60

The CW: Supernatural

10 p.m.

ABC: Six Degrees

CBS: Shark

NBC: ER/Midseason: The Black Donnellys



Friday

8 p.m.

ABC: Betty the Ugly

CBS: Ghost Whisperer

Fox: Nanny 911

NBC: Deal or No Deal

The CW: Smackdown!

9 p.m.

ABC: Men in Trees

CBS: Close to Home

Fox: Trading Spouses

NBC: Las Vegas

The CW: Smackdown!

10 p.m.

ABC:/20/20

CBS: Numb3rs

NBC: Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Saturday

8 p.m.

ABC: ABC Saturday Night College Football

CBS: Crimetime Saturday

Fox: Cops

NBC: Dateline NBC



9 p.m.

ABC: ABC Saturday Night College Football

CBS: Crimetime Saturday

Fox: America's Most Wanted

NBC: Drama Encore



10 p.m.

ABC: ABC Saturday Night College Football

CBS: 48 Hours Mystery

NBC: Dateline NBC