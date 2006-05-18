Prime Time Showdown: Update
With the five networks having unveiled their fall prime time lineups for 2006-07, here is a look at the daily competitive schedule for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW. New shows are in bold.
Sunday
7 p.m.
ABC: America's Funniest Home Videos
CBS: 60 Minutes
Fox: Football overrun/comey reruns
NBC: Football Night in America
The CW: Everybody Hates Chris/7:30 All of Us
8 p.m.
ABC: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
CBS: The Amazing Race
Fox: The Simpsons/8:30 American Dad
NBC: NFL Sunday Night Football/Post-NFL season: America's Got Talent
The CW: Girlfriends/The Game
9 p.m.
ABC: Desperate Housewives
CBS: Cold Case
Fox: Family Guy
NBC: NFL Sunday Night Football/Post-NFL season: The Apprentice
The CW: Americas Next Top Model (repeat)
10 p.m.
ABC: Brothers and Sisters
CBS: Without a Trace
Fox: The War At Home
NBC: NFL Sunday Night Football: Post-NFL season: Raines
Monday
8 p.m.
ABC: Wife Swap
CBS: How I Met Your Mother/8:30 The Class
Fox: Prison Break
NBC: Deal or No Deal
The CW: Seventh Heaven
9 p.m.
ABC: The Bachelor/9:30 Supernanny
CBS: Two and a Half Men/9:30: The New Adventures of Old Christine
Fox: Vanished
NBC: Heroes
The CW: Runaway
10 p.m.
ABC: What About Brian
CBS: CSI: Miami
NBC: Medium
Tuesday
8 p.m.
ABC: Dancing With the Stars/Midseason: Set for the Rest of Your Life
CBS: NCIS
Fox: Standoff
NBC: Friday Night Lights
The CW: Gilmore Girls
9 p.m.
ABC: Let's Rob.../8:30: Help Me Help You
CBS: The Unit
Fox: House
NBC: Kidnapped
The CW: Veronic Mars
10 p.m.
ABC: Boston Legal
CBS: Smith
NBC: Law & Order: SVU
Wednesday
8 p.m.
ABC: Dancing With the Stars/Midseason: George Lopez/According to Jim
CBS: Jericho
Fox: Bones
NBC: The Biggest Loser
The CW: America's Next Top Model
9 p.m.
ABC: Lost
CBS: Criminal Minds
Fox: Justice
NBC: Twenty Good Years/30 Rock
The CW: One Tree Hill
10 p.m.
ABC: The Nine
CBS: CSI: NY
NBC: Law & Order
Thursday
8 p.m.
ABC: Big Day/Notes From the Underbelly
CBS: Survivor
Fox: 'til Death/8:30 Happy Hour
NBC: My Name Is Earl/The Office
The CW: Smallville
9 p.m.
ABC: Grey's Anatomy
CBS: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Fox: The O.C.
NBC: Studio 60
The CW: Supernatural
10 p.m.
ABC: Six Degrees
CBS: Shark
NBC: ER/Midseason: The Black Donnellys
Friday
8 p.m.
ABC: Betty the Ugly
CBS: Ghost Whisperer
Fox: Nanny 911
NBC: Deal or No Deal
The CW: Smackdown!
9 p.m.
ABC: Men in Trees
CBS: Close to Home
Fox: Trading Spouses
NBC: Las Vegas
The CW: Smackdown!
10 p.m.
ABC:/20/20
CBS: Numb3rs
NBC: Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Saturday
8 p.m.
ABC: ABC Saturday Night College Football
CBS: Crimetime Saturday
Fox: Cops
NBC: Dateline NBC
9 p.m.
ABC: ABC Saturday Night College Football
CBS: Crimetime Saturday
Fox: America's Most Wanted
NBC: Drama Encore
10 p.m.
ABC: ABC Saturday Night College Football
CBS: 48 Hours Mystery
NBC: Dateline NBC
