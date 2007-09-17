Prime Time Ratings: Patriots Beat Sopranos, Too

NBC's much-touted matchup between the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots easily won the night Sunday up against Fox's Emmy telecast, which featured wins for Sopranos and NBC's 30 Rock for best shows..

The overnight Nielsen numbers will change slightly when the national numbers come in, but not enough to change the order of finish, which had NBC averaging a 4.8/13 in the 18-49 demo for a lopsided game dominated by the New England Patriots.

During the game, NBC showed some technical people on the sidelines with monitoring equipment, saying the league was checking out the frequencies used by the team for communication. New England was caught videotaping the New York Jets last week and fined for violating league policy.

Fox averaged a 4/11 in the demo for its all-Emmy lineup, including a pre-show at 7-8. The 8-11 Emmy broadcast averaged a 4.3/11, down sharply from NBC's Emmy broadcast last year, which averaged a 5.2/13, although NBC's was a late August broadcast that had not football to contend with. NBC had moved it back because it was launching the same Sunday night football game that did a number on Fox's broadcast Sunday night.

CBS was third with a 2.8/8, led by a combination of football overrun and 60 Minutes at 7-8 (4.5/14), followed by ABC at a 2.0/5, led by Extreme Makeover (2.7/7). The CW averaged only a .5/1 against the strong competition from football and the Emmys.