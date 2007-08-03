Prime Time Ratings: Fox Doesn't Forget To Win

Fox won the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight numbers Thursday night with an average 3.2 rating/10 share against mostly repeats on the other networks.

The only other competitor to program an original was CBS with Big Brother, which came in second behind Fox's Don't Forget the Lyrics at 8-9. Fox's highest-rated show, and the highest rated of the night was So You Think You Can Dance at 9 p.m., with a 3.5/11, beating a CSI repeat on CBS.

Led by its lone reality offering, CBS was second with a 2.5/8 in the demo.

NBC mustered a 1.5/5 for the night, led by a repeat of The Office at a 2/6 at 9 p.m. ABC was fourth with a 1.1/4. Its top show was Grey's Anatomy, but with only a 1.3/4 for fourth place in its time period, beating only Supernatural (.8/2) on The CW, which averaged a .8/3 with repeats of that and drama, Smallville.