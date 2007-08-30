Prime Time Ratings: CBS 'Powers' Ahead

CBS won a lightly viewed night Wednesday, while ABC, with the most original fare, was last among the Big Four nets.

CBS averaged a 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, led by a repeat of CSI: NY at 10 with a 2.6/8. Power of 10, which has been performing well for the network, won its time period with a 2.1/7 at 8-9.

NBC was second in the demo with a 2.0/6, led by by original reality competition Last Comic Standing (which won its 9-10 time period with a 2.5/7.

ABC and Fox tied for third, with ABC failing to drive much viewing with NASCAR in Primetime, which averaged only a 1.4/4 for last place among the Big Four at 9-10.

ABC's higest-rated show was a repeat of According To Jum at 8:30 (1.6/5). It was downhill from there to the 1.2/4 for Primetime at 10.

Fox aired repeats of Til Death, which didn't have much of a pulse at a 1.2/4 at 8-9 (back-to-back episodes), though Fox went the other direction, improving to a 1.5/4 for Bones at 9-10.

The CW was fifth with a .8/2.