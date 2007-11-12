Prime Time Ratings: ABC, NBC, Fox Tie Atop Overnights

It was an unusual three-way tie for first in the 18-49 demo Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnights.

The tie will almost certainly be broken when the late returns come in, but for the next couple of hours, ABC, Fox and NBC were knotted at a 4.9 rating/ 12 share.

NBC us the most likely to pick up a point or two, since the early returns do not include West Coast viewing to its Sunday night nail-biter that saw the previously Indianapolis Colts lose their second close game in a row against the San Diego Chargers.

Fox was aided by a football overrun at 7-7:30, with its coverage of the Giants/cowboys matchup earning it a 7.3/20 for the half hour. Fox also got powerful numbers from The Simpsons (5.1/13 and Family Guy (5.4/12), which could put it on track to being the top sitcom of the week on any network.

ABC earned its 4.9/12 thanks to Desperate Housewives, which was the top-rated show of the night at a 7.2/16. Brothers & Sisters continued to justify its return for a sophomore season, averaging a 5/13 at 10-11.

In second place, or fourth, depending on whow you look at it, was CBS, which averaged a 2.8/7. Its top show was Amazing Race at a 3/7.

The CW didn't put up much of a fight, averaging a .5/1.