Prime Time: Dead Bodies Beat Live Beauties

Dead bodies on CSI: Miami trumped the lovely live ones (Miss USA) on NBC, and everything else on prime-time TV Monday night, for that matter.

CBS won prime time in the key 18-49 demo Monday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings on the strength of a new CSI: Miami and a pair of sitcom repeats.

CSI, CBS's workhorse franchise, was pulling the wagon once again.



The show averaged a 6.7 rating/17 share at 10-11, the night's top-rated show. In second and third places for the night in the demo were a repeat of Two and a Half Men (4.9/12) and Raymond (4.7/12). CBS averaged a 4.6/12 for the night, with repeats of a couple of other sitcoms, Still Standing and Listen Up, pulling down the average at 8-9 with a pair of 2.4/7's.

Fox was second on the night with a 3.9/10 with Nanny 911 (3.2/9) and 24 (4.5/11). Both shows came in second in their respective time periods, though Fox did win the nanny battle, topping ABC's 2.8/7 for a repeat of Supernanny at 10.

NBC was third with a 3.4/9 for the Miss USA pageant and Fear Factor, while ABC (2.8/7) took fourth. It's best show was The Bachelor at a 3.3/8, good enough for third at 9-10.

The WB, at a 1.3/3, edged out UPN (1.2/3) with two hours worth of new Summerland to UPN's all-repeat lineup of sitcoms.