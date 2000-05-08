Prime One Solutions Now CaritaSoft
Austin, Texas-based Prime One Solutions has changed its name to CaritaSoft. The company offers the CVM Suite, products designed to allow providers of broadband services easier access to information on customers.
Users of the software can get a single-view of customer activity, automate closed-loop marketing campaigns, and deliver real-time business reports.
