Priestly to do Indy color

Canadian actor Jason Priestly, who knows something about wrecking fast cars, has signed on to call races as a color man for the Indy Racing League series on ABC, Reuters reports.

The former star of Berverly Hill, 90210 will appear in the booth for seven Indy car races. Priestly wracked up his Porsche in a drunk driving accident in 1999, serving five days in a work-release program.

The move is the latest unconventional booth post by ABC Sports lately, following comedian Dennis Miller's first season in the Monday Night Football booth.