Priest joins NBC News

NBC News has hired Washington Post writer and author Dana Priest as an

intelligence and national-security analyst.

Priest will keep her day job at the Post, where she has been for the

past 16 years, covering such beats as the Pentagon and, more recently,

intelligence and national security.

As an analyst at the network, Priest will fill a role much like many of the

retired military officers do at all of the networks -- Eecept, of course, she’s not

retired.

Most of her reporting will still be done for the Post.

On air at NBC ,she’ll be the interviewee, assessing the significance of news

stories as they develop.