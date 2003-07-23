Pride previewed at comic convention

At its booth at the 2003 Comic-Con International show in Glendale, Calif., last

weekend, DreamWorks SKG gave comic fans a sneak peek of animated comedy series

Father of the Pride.

Slated for fall 2004, Pride will be "the first completely

computer-animated series for prime-time TV," DreamWorks said.

It’s about Las Vegas magician/showmen Siegfried & Roy as seen through the

eyes of their white lions and other animals.

John Goodman and Carl Reiner are among the voice talents.