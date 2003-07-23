Pride previewed at comic convention
At its booth at the 2003 Comic-Con International show in Glendale, Calif., last
weekend, DreamWorks SKG gave comic fans a sneak peek of animated comedy series
Father of the Pride.
Slated for fall 2004, Pride will be "the first completely
computer-animated series for prime-time TV," DreamWorks said.
It’s about Las Vegas magician/showmen Siegfried & Roy as seen through the
eyes of their white lions and other animals.
John Goodman and Carl Reiner are among the voice talents.
