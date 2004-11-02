Pride Goeth Before Fall Sweeps

Two high-profile broadcast shows that Broadcasting & Cable reported were on the ropes (Nov. 1) have gotten a standing eight count, at least through the November sweeps.

NBC’s animated comedy Father of the Pride, which has been sliding in the ratings, is taking a seat through sweeps. The winner is weight loss reality show, The Biggest Loser, which will air in its place on Tuesday nights.

CBS is sending Sin City medical drama Dr. Vegas to the waiting room through December, effective this week.

In its place, CBS will air repeats of Without a Trace, CSI: Miami and CSI, which will likely pull in bigger audiences than the clunky freshman drama.

