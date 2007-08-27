Price Won’t Cost Carey His Power Play

Drew Carey’s Price Is Right schedule wouldn’t keep him from hosting CBS game showPower of 10 if it gets picked up for a second run, according to Power creator, Michael Davies.

Since both shows stockpile multiple episodes, he said, Carey should be able to pull double-duty.

CBS currently doesn’t have room for Power on its fall schedule, but sources at the network said it would be a nice utility player to have on the bench for midseason. The show also has repeated well, which bodes well for a second run. And the looming threat of a work stoppage among writers in Hollywood has only increased the value of such alternative programs.

Davies knows from moonlighting game-show hosts. When he brought Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to the United States, he brought in Regis Philbin to host the ABC primetime version while he kept his daytime talk show. And Meredith Vieira has continued to tape episodes for the syndicated daytime version since becoming a Today co-host.

With the recent four-episode pick-up for Power, Davies is confident that Carey will have two shows to helm for a while.

“I’m very optimistic that this will be a staple on the network in the future,” he said. “But we just got a pickup, so it’s not like I’ve called and said, ‘Can we have more?’”