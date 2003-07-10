Price signs multipronged deal with CBS
Dave Price is leaving his two jobs at Fox to take three jobs at CBS.
At CBS, the multitalented weatherman and anchor is joining The Early
Show’s four-person anchor team, and he will also serve as weatherman on
WCBS-TV’s morning news show in New York.
As part of the deal, Price also signed a development pact with King World Productions to
develop new programs, as well as appear on some of King World’s existing shows.
At Fox, Price was the weather anchor and co-host for WNYW-TV’s morning-news
program since July 1999 and, for the past eight months, he was a features reporter
for Twentieth Television’s new syndicated morning show, Good Day Live.
Price hosted Good Day Philadelphia from September 1998 through July 1999
and was the morning weather anchor and features reporter at CBS’ WBBM-TV
Chicago from 1996-1998.
He started his broadcasting career at WSEE-TV Erie, Pa., as the morning and
noon weathercaster after spending eight years in corporate human resources.
A chance meeting with a local TV personality just after Price had lost 80
pounds got the 36-year-old his on-air shot.
