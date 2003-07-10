Price signs multipronged deal with CBS

Dave Price is leaving his two jobs at Fox to take three jobs at CBS.

At CBS, the multitalented weatherman and anchor is joining The Early

Show’s four-person anchor team, and he will also serve as weatherman on

WCBS-TV’s morning news show in New York.

As part of the deal, Price also signed a development pact with King World Productions to

develop new programs, as well as appear on some of King World’s existing shows.

At Fox, Price was the weather anchor and co-host for WNYW-TV’s morning-news

program since July 1999 and, for the past eight months, he was a features reporter

for Twentieth Television’s new syndicated morning show, Good Day Live.

Price hosted Good Day Philadelphia from September 1998 through July 1999

and was the morning weather anchor and features reporter at CBS’ WBBM-TV

Chicago from 1996-1998.

He started his broadcasting career at WSEE-TV Erie, Pa., as the morning and

noon weathercaster after spending eight years in corporate human resources.

A chance meeting with a local TV personality just after Price had lost 80

pounds got the 36-year-old his on-air shot.