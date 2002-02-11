Price is right for NATAS
TV and publishing executive Peter O. Price has been named the new president
the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
He succeeds John Cannon, who died in June.
Price said one of his top priorities is to improve the relationship with the
West Coast-based Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which stages the prime
time Emmy Awards.
NATAS puts on the News and Documentary, Daytime, International and Sports
Emmys. "We're already engaged in a dialog about how to further the
relationship," Price said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense to the American viewer
to distinguish between one daypart and another. It behooves us to
work as closely as we can because the consumer sees it as seamless."
Most recently, Price was president of a venture called Television Tonight, a
jazzed-up guide-type show that runs in movie theaters and promotes network prime
time offerings.
Earlier, he founded and ran Liberty Cable, a New York wireless cable
company that was sold to RCN Corp. in 1996.
Prior to that, he started Cable Networks Inc., the cable rep firm.
He was also publisher of the New York Post and now-defunct sports daily The National.
