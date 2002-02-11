Price is right for NATAS

TV and publishing executive Peter O. Price has been named the new president

the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

He succeeds John Cannon, who died in June.

Price said one of his top priorities is to improve the relationship with the

West Coast-based Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which stages the prime

time Emmy Awards.

NATAS puts on the News and Documentary, Daytime, International and Sports

Emmys. "We're already engaged in a dialog about how to further the

relationship," Price said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense to the American viewer

to distinguish between one daypart and another. It behooves us to

work as closely as we can because the consumer sees it as seamless."

Most recently, Price was president of a venture called Television Tonight, a

jazzed-up guide-type show that runs in movie theaters and promotes network prime

time offerings.

Earlier, he founded and ran Liberty Cable, a New York wireless cable

company that was sold to RCN Corp. in 1996.

Prior to that, he started Cable Networks Inc., the cable rep firm.

He was also publisher of the New York Post and now-defunct sports daily The National.