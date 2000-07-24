Price moving to N.C.

Hank Price, the well-regarded general manager at WBBM-TV Chicago, has resigned after four years there to take a job beginning Sept. 5 as general manager with Hearst-Argyle's Greensboro, N.C., NBC affiliate, WXII-TV. He replaces the retired Reynard Corley.

Price announced the move to WBBM-TV staffers on Monday, July 17.

He will also be a Senior Fellow in Television at the Media Management Center, at Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and its Medill School of Journalism. Price, who began his career in station management in Greensboro, said Hearst will give him the flexibility to work with the Management Center.

Price, who was among the prime movers in Carol Marin's straightforward, plug-free late newscast, leaves the station after four quarters of record earnings. Although Marin's newscast has won critical acclaim, its ratings leave its future in some doubt following the departure of its chief management backer. Insiders say they think CBS is committed to the newscast, at least through the end of the year.

CBS group head John Severino credited Price with "getting the new broadcast up and running, and we intend to continue that work. I truly believe that the station is building a quality brand of journalism, and my search for a replacement will further reinforce that."