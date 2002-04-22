Price goes nights
CBS daytime fixture The Price Is Right, hosted
by Emmy Award-winner Bob Barker, is returning to prime time with six special
episodes honoring American men and women in uniform.
The first of the six episodes will air Friday, May 17 (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.), CBS
said.
The May 17 episode will feature an all-Navy audience from which all
contestants will be selected.
Other broadcasts will be on five consecutive Thursdays -- May 30 and June 6,
13, 20 and 27, all from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Special prizes will be offered, and the value of 'The Big
Wheel' will be boosted from $10,000 to $100,000 for the six prime time episodes
The last time
Price had a special episode in prime time was to celebrate the show's
30th anniversary
last February.
