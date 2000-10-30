Price break
By Staff
Congress last week tried to increase the dollar amount a merger has to reach before it triggers government review. According to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act of 1976, mergers of $15 million or more are automatically reviewed by the Justice Department or Federal Trade Commission. The change would increase that threshold to $50 million. That would make it easier to get approval for some station transactions. It is expected to pass.
