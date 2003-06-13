Preztunik upped at ABC News
ABC News continues to beef up its executive ranks, upping veteran Joan
Preztunik to executive director of newsgathering.
She will be the liaison between ABC stations and the network-news
properties.
Most recently general manager of news services, Preztunik will continue to
oversee ABC News affiliate service NewsOne and ABSAT, the satellite-news
arm.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.