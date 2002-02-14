Trending

Prez, first lady to host gospel special

By

President George W. Bush and Laura Bush will host Pax TV's broadcast of Celebrating America's Musical Heritage -- A Salute to Gospel Music.

Pax will air the musical special featuring artists CeCe Winans, Michael W.
Smith and others March 5 and 9.

The concert was taped at the White House's East Room Thursday (Feb. 14).