Press rush expected for 9/11
About 100 TV stations and perhaps a third as many international broadcasters
are expected to send anchors/reporters to the sites of the 9/11 attacks -- most
to Ground Zero in New York.
New York officials say they have not yet had many outside requests for press
credentials, but expect a rush in the next few weeks.
Network affiliate services will provide facilities for the out-of-town
journalists.
