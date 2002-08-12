Trending

Press rush expected for 9/11

About 100 TV stations and perhaps a third as many international broadcasters
are expected to send anchors/reporters to the sites of the 9/11 attacks -- most
to Ground Zero in New York.

New York officials say they have not yet had many outside requests for press
credentials, but expect a rush in the next few weeks.

Network affiliate services will provide facilities for the out-of-town
journalists.