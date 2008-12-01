'Press' Prevails; 'Week' Stays Strong

Related:NBC close to decision on MTP

Meet the Press won the November sweeps among the Sunday morning broadcast public affairs shows, but ABC's This Week had its best sweep ever with George Stephanopoulos at the helm.

NBC, which is expected to announce the permanent replacement for the late Tim Russert any day now (David Gregory, perhaps?), averaged a 1.3 rating (1.580 million viewers) in the key 25-54 demo, followed by ABC with a 1 rating and 1.260 million viewers. CBS' Face the Nation was third with 1.130 million, followed by Fox's Fox News Sunday at 590,000.

ABC said it was its best sweep ever in total viewers and the key demo in the six years Stephanopoulos has been hosting the show, solidifying its number two spot behind Meet the Press and ahead of Face the Nation, which it has topped in the past three November sweeps, according to ABC.

CBS said Face the Nation recorded its best November rating since 2005, and was up by double digits from the same Sunday in 2007.