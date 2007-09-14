President's Iraq Speech Viewership Down Sharply From Similar January Address

Viewership to the president's speech on Iraq Thursday night was down sharply from a January speech on Iraq by the president that was similarly roadblocked across the major broadcast and cable networks.

According to Nielsen, the household rating and share for the Sept. 13, 9 p.m., address was a combined 18.9/32, or 28,769,000 viewers, for airings on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, FNC, CNBC, Telemundo, and Univision. In January, a similar 9 p.m. speech on the war grabbed a 27.5/44 and 42,459,000 viewers for one fewer network (Telemundo was not included in that January network lineup).

CBS grabbed the most viewers among the broadcasters, while Fox News Channel easily topped its cable net competition for viewers to the Bush speech.