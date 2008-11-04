Presidential Spots Still Rolling in Ohio

Related: Complete 2008 Election Coverage





The presidential hopefuls are still buying commercial time in Ohio, hoping to stick in last-minute voters’ minds as they head off to the polls.





WTOL Toledo reports a few such spots airing in its 6 p.m. news. WOIO Cleveland has Sen. McCain’s ads in its 5 p.m. news (Sen. Obama’s last spots appeared in the 11 a.m. show), and WEWS Cleveland had both candidates until 1 p.m.

Down in the center of the state, WBNS Columbus Director of Sales Chuck Devendra says issues spots are running in the 5 p.m. news today, while the would-be presidents last ran in the morning news.

Ohio’s polls close at 7:30 p.m., and both sides see its 20 electoral votes as crucial to winning the election.

It’s a fitting end to a presidential election that has obliterated previous records for spending. “It used to be they were halted on Election Day,” says WOIO VP/General Manager Bill Applegate. “Not anymore.”