Presidential debate scheduled

Is that time already? Fraid so: ABC News has announced the first televised

debate among 2004 Democratic presidential hopefuls, to be held May 3 in

Columbia, S.C.

George Stephanopoulos, anchor of ABC News' This Week, will moderate.

The network said the following candidates have committed to participate in

the debate: Gov. Howard Dean (D-Vt.), Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.), Rep. Richard

Gephardt (D-Mo.), Sen. Bob Graham (D-Fla.), Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), Rep.

Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio), Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), Ambassador Carol

Moseley Braun and the Rev. Al Sharpton.