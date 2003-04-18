Presidential debate scheduled
Is that time already? Fraid so: ABC News has announced the first televised
debate among 2004 Democratic presidential hopefuls, to be held May 3 in
Columbia, S.C.
George Stephanopoulos, anchor of ABC News' This Week, will moderate.
The network said the following candidates have committed to participate in
the debate: Gov. Howard Dean (D-Vt.), Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.), Rep. Richard
Gephardt (D-Mo.), Sen. Bob Graham (D-Fla.), Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), Rep.
Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio), Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), Ambassador Carol
Moseley Braun and the Rev. Al Sharpton.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.