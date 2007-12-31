Presidential Candidates Debate on Pizza Hut Ad

Pizza Hut’s new “Pizza Mia” value product suddenly became a hot topic for the presidential candidates to debate, as the restaurant company began running a 30-second television commercial featuring actual footage of each of the major presidential candidates.

The new ad focuses on the U.S. economy and features the tag line, “It's your choice. Please vote.”

"We wanted to have a little fun but send a clear message: You can enjoy great taste and save dough with Pizza Mia," Pizza Hut president Scott Bergren said in a statement.

“We also are using our marketing clout to remind Americans to vote in this important presidential election, no matter their political affiliation or who they support,” he added. “Our great nation affords us the freedom of choice and the freedom to vote. We hope everyone will cast their ballot."