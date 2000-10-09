The president will see you now
The West Wing could have been winning Emmy Awards a few years earlier, if it hadn't been for Monica Lewinsky. Sources say the Aaron Sorkin-John Wells series was actually pitched in 1997, but was put on hold by NBC executives because of the White House scandal. NBC West Coast President (then Entertainment President) Scott Sassa picked it up in May 1999. Sources say NBC took the show to seal the deal on Wells' series, Third Watch.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.