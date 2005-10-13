President in Waiting
In the "balls still in the air" category, there is still no official word on the National Association of Broadcasters pick for its new president.
According to a source with an interest in the proceeding, the NAB board was still trying to come up with a unanimous vote for National Beer Wholesalers Association President David Rehr in time to unveil the choice—not that the veil hasn't been essentially lifted already—by a late October board meeting.
Current NAB President Eddie Fritts has a contract until April of next year, so there is no hard deadline.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.