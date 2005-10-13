President in Waiting

In the "balls still in the air" category, there is still no official word on the National Association of Broadcasters pick for its new president.

According to a source with an interest in the proceeding, the NAB board was still trying to come up with a unanimous vote for National Beer Wholesalers Association President David Rehr in time to unveil the choice—not that the veil hasn't been essentially lifted already—by a late October board meeting.

Current NAB President Eddie Fritts has a contract until April of next year, so there is no hard deadline.