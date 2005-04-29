President Taps Peacock PR Pro

Kevin Sullivan, senior vice president of corporate communications and media relations for NBC Universal, has been nominated by President George W. Bush to be assistant secretary of education (communications and outreach).

If confirmed by the Senate, Sullivan will be moving down to D.C. to assume a new post created by Department of Education Secretary Margaret Spellings in response to a DOE Inspector General's report critical of the handling of a PR contract with Ketchum Inc. and subcontractor, conservative columnist Armstrong Williams.

Spellings has said the post would replace the director of communications position to "consolidate and better coordinate the communication functions of the department to ensure clear, consistent communications."

The Inspector General sited a lack of oversight and communications as part of the problem for what he said had been the mismanagement of those PR contracts, which gained national headlines when it was discovered that Williams was paid $250,000 to promote DOE's No Child Left Behind policy.

Sullivan, who was approached by Spellings about taking the post, called it a once in a lifetime opportunity, and added that it would be "an honor to serve the President."

NBC Universal VP, entertaiment publicity, Kathy Kelly-Brown, will move to New York to replace Sullivan.

If he gets the post, Sullivan can talk Texas sports with the President, who once owned a piece of the Texas Rangers.

Before joining NBC in 2000, Sullivan spent 17 years with the Dallas Mavericks, leaving as VP of communications with an armload of awards from the media as the Top PR pro in the Western Conference.

