President Signs Lifetime-Backed Trafficking Bill

A Lifetime representative was on hand at the White House Tuesday as President George W. Bush signed the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act into law.

Lifetime last year aired a four-hour miniseries, Human Trafficking, about sex trafficking of women and children. It was part of a larger outreach campaign to raise public awareness and push for the bill. That campaign included PSAs and online petitions.

The film was the most-watched basic cable movie of 2005, according to Lifetime, with 5.5 million viewers.

"I wrote this law to strengthen and expand the methods available to law enforcement to emancipate the women and children who are forced and coerced into this modern-day slavery," said Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.). "My wife and I were moved to tears by Lifetime Television's extraordinarily accurate portrayal of sex slavery from the eyes of victims and the dedicated law enforcement agents trying to effectuate their rescue, and Lifetime should be commended for its efforts."

Noting that as many as 300,000 children are at risk for sexual exploitation and trafficking at any given time, the bill appropriates money for 2006 and 2007 to reauthorize the 2000 bill in an effort to prevent that and other sex trafficking.

