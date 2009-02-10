President Reviewing Ban On Coverage of Returning War Dead

President Barack Obama said he is currently reviewing the U.S. military's policy of not allowing the media to show the flag-draped coffins of soldiers returning to the U.S., but he would not say whether or not he would reverse that policy.

During the new president's first press conference Monday night, Ed Henry of CNN asked whether he would overturn the policy.

The president said it was a timely question given the news Monday that four service members had been killed in Iraq. He said having to deal with those casualties was when he first felt the true weight of the presidency. He said he was in the process of reviewing the policy, but did not want to give an answer "before [he] had evaluated that review and understand all the implications involved."

The ban on coverage has been in place since 1991.