President Obama To Guest On 'The Tonight Show'

President Barack Obama will appear as a guest on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Thursday.

The president is expected to address the economy, among other issues.

While candidates and former presidents appear regularly on late night talkers, it is unusual for a sitting president to make a live appearance.

California has been hit exceptionally hard by the economic crisis, facing a budget deficit of more than $41 billion. President Obama is in the state this week to address the issue, which will culminate with his Tonight Show appearance.