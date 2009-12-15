President Obama to Appear On NBC's WWE Holiday Special
By Alex Weprin
President Barack Obama will be making a special appearance
on the WWE Tribute To The Troops
holiday special. The one hour special will air on NBC Saturday Dec. 19 at 9
p.m.
President Obama will be delivering a holiday message to the
troops stationed in the Middle East and around
the world. Gen. David Petraeus, who commands U.S. Central Command, will also
deliver his wishes.
The special marks the seventh straight year that the WWE has
traveled to the Middle East to put on a live
show for troops stationed on the front lines.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.