President Obama to Appear On NBC's WWE Holiday Special

President Barack Obama will be making a special appearance

on the WWE Tribute To The Troops

holiday special. The one hour special will air on NBC Saturday Dec. 19 at 9

p.m.





President Obama will be delivering a holiday message to the

troops stationed in the Middle East and around

the world. Gen. David Petraeus, who commands U.S. Central Command, will also

deliver his wishes.





The special marks the seventh straight year that the WWE has

traveled to the Middle East to put on a live

show for troops stationed on the front lines.



